Benin Monarch Issues Guidelines For Mum’s Funeral, 49 Years After

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, yesterday released the programme of activities for the funeral of his mother, Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare, II forty-nine years after her demise.

A statement by the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, said Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, transited to eternal glory 49 years ago, but her funeral rites could not be performed untill the Edaiken (Crown Prince), is crowned the Oba of Benin in line with Benin Customs and tradition.

It would be recalled that Ewuare II, posthumously conferred the title of Iyoba on his mother on November 21st, 2021 to commemorate her legacy.

BTC clarified that the use of traditional Coral beads is suspended during the private royal family ceremonies/funeral rites in Benin Kingdom, starting February 15 with Iwarinmwin, while Isorhanfua and Ekasa will hold on Saturday 1st March 2025.

