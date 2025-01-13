Benin Monarch Holds 2025 Maiden Thanksgiving

Share

Benin Monarch , Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, yesterday marked his 2025 maiden thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin City, three months after his 8th Coronation anniversary.

Benin residents paid homage to the monarch who was joined by his Queens , children and other members of the Benin Royal family, including Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.

Others at service include chiefs, dukes (Enigie), priests and priestesses from various communities and villages in Benin that converged in the cathedral otherwise known as the Edo national church.

Prominent Nigerians including, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Edoba Omoregie and the State Attorney-General, Dr Samson Osagie, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen and His Royal Highness, King Akile Omide, 10th, the Pre of Biseni Kingdom of Yenogia, Bayelsa State, attended the service.

