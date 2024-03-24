Benin Monarch Expresses Sadness Over Influx Of Fake Imported Goods

Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has expressed sadness over the influx of fake imported goods, especially Pharmaceutical products into Nigeria market by unpatriotic merchants.

Oba Ewuare II said this while responding to call by the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Otunba Francis Meshioye to help drive advocacy for made in Nigeria products as the custodian of culture and tradition of Nigerian people in boosting local contents for sustainable economic growth.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Association’s President in the company of some executive members of the 53-year-old Association to Oba Palace in Benin City, the monarch assured that Nigerians will patronize made in Nigeria products if they are competitive in quality and pricing.

The Benin monarch, called on relevant agencies of government to address the issue of fake drugs menace, and shatter stereotypes that make illicit deals to thrive towards making Nigeria Pharmaceutical markets stand-out with the support of relevant regulatory agencies.

The first class traditional ruler also sued for enduring intervention that will boost Nigerians confidence in local Pharmaceutical industries and patronage by recognizing opportunities.

Oba Ewuare II further tasked governments at all levels in Nigeria to put modalities in place and boost productivity aimed at reducing high dependency on crude oil export revenue for economic survival.

According to the royal Father, “I do not know how you are going to deal with the problem of importation, exportation and so-on and so-forth. I think by and large, the federal government needs to do a whole lot of work

“It is good to do more advocacy to patronize made in Nigeria goods, but if made in Nigeria goods are competitive in quality as well as pricing; I am sure that Nigerians will patronize them”, Oba Ewuare II said.