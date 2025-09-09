Benin Kingdom Epic ‘Osamede’ Heads To Silicon Valley African Film Festival

Nigerian film, Osamede, will screen at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival, bringing the story of the colonial Benin Kingdom to one of North America’s most respected African cinema showcases.

The film follows a young orphan in 1897 Benin who awakens superhuman powers through the sacred Aruosa stone.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Producer, Lilian Olubi, which was made available to the media on Tuesday.

Set during the British colonial invasion, the story transforms historical trauma into a tale of resistance and discovery.

“We took a moment when our ancestors seemed to lose everything and asked: what if one girl could change the outcome?

“That question drove every decision we made in telling this story, Lilian Olubi said.

Director James Omokwe was drawn to the untold potential within Benin’s colonial history.

“Everyone knows the history of the British invasion of Benin. But what stories could have emerged from that trauma? What heroes might have risen? We crafted Osamede to explore those possibilities,” Omokwe said.

The Silicon Valley African Film Festival, established in 2010, connects African filmmakers with American audiences and industry professionals. The platform offers Osamede access to international markets seeking authentic African content.

Ivie Okujaye leads the cast alongside William Benson, Lexan Peters, Tosin Adeyemi, Etinosa Idemudia, Paul Obazele, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, and Alexander Bud. The screenplay was written by Lolo Eremie.

Osamede debuted internationally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival before being selected for the SVAFF. Nigerian audiences can see the film in cinemas from October 17, 2025. The film will also be released for Francophone Africa and European audiences later in October. Osamede is distributed by Nile Entertainment Group.

The California screening positions Osamede for potential international distribution as global demand for African historical narratives continues to grow.