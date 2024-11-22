Benin Govt Demands CAF Ban Libya After ‘Act Of Barbarism

Share

The Government of Benin has condemned in very strong terms “acts of barbarism” by Libya during a crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier in Tripoli and demanded sanctions against the North African nation.

Video clips showed Benin being attacked after they held hosts Libya to a scoreless draw to qualify the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Benin captain Steve Mounie described the situation as “a war zone”.

Only last month, the Super Eagles were award – ed a 2025 AFCON quali – fier against Libya after the North African country held the team hostage for over 20 hours at an abandoned airport.

Benin Government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji announced that official protests were immediately made to the relevant authorities.

“From Monday itself, the protests were formulated in accordance with the rules of the art by the Beninese State,” he disclosed. “The Minister of Foreign Affairs acted where he should act.

The Minister of Sports and the President of the Beninese Football Federation were instructed to take the necessary actions at the level of the umbrella bodies.

