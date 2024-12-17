Benin Electoral Commission To Understudy Nigeria’s Electoral System

Share

Officials of the commission Electorale Nationale Autonomie (CENA) of the Republic of Benin, were in Nigeria to understudy the country’s electoral system.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed the team led by Military orders probe into Okuama leaders’ the Chairman of the commission, Dr Sacca Lafia, said the CENA indicated its interest to undertake a study visit to INEC Nigeria as they prepare for what they described as their most complex election in 2026. Yakubu noted that CENA, for the first time, will be conducting three elections within a period of three months.

He said: “This include, legislative and local elections in January 2026, to be followed by the presidential election in April 2026.

“For this reason, the president of the Commission is leading a 12-member delegation, comprising National Commissioners, Directors and critical staff to understudy our processes and procedures.”

According to Yakubu, CENA is interested in the legal framework for elections in Nigeria, the design and printing of election materials and forms, the recruitment and training of poll officials, election budgeting and mode of payment to different service providers.

