Benin Diverts 3.5M Tonnes Nigerien-Bound Cargoes From Nigeria

About 3.5 million tonnes of cargoes secured by Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) for the nation’s ports from Nigerian shippers have been snatched by Republic of Benin. Findings revealed that despite sanctions imposed by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in July 2023, government of Benin has persuaded the shippers through a trade agreement to route their cargoes through the Port of Cotonou from this month. It was learnt that the new trade agreement, which contravens the ECOWAS’ decision to halt all trade with Niger after the July 2023 coup, would enable Benin to move about $2.33 billion transshipment trade with Nigerian shippers annually from January 2024.

Before the ECOWAS sanction, it was learnt that Nigeria had started moving the Nigerien bound cargoes through the Lekki Port in 2023. In the latest agreement, a shipping line, CMA CGM, has resume shipments of cargoes to and from Niger through the Portof Cotonou, Benin. The liner said: “Following its previous communication dated October 27th, 2023 and announcing a booking stop to and from Niger, we would like to give you an update on the situation.” It added in the notice No 2325/23/PAC/DOPS/DI/DAF/ DAJC/DCM/SC published on December 27, 2023 that the Cotonou Port Authorities had lifted the suspension of importation and exportation of goods to and from Niger in transit through the Port of Cotonou.

It was learnt that the country’s port authorities had asked CMA CGM to resume acceptance of all merchant haulage bookings to and from Niger via the Cotonou Port. Following the closure of borders between Niger and Nigeria, it was learnt that importers who have ordered their cargoes to be shipped through Lekki Port have been face demurrage and storage charges. Meanwhile, findings by New Telegraph revealed the border closure affected Nigerien revenue as Republic of Niger’s $2.33 billion annual export trade as their cargoes were not allowed to be ferried through Nigerian port because of the the sanction emanated from unstable political atmosphere in Niger. When the sanction was imposed, Nigerien importers was about to transferred 411 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) ready from Lekki Port to their country. The first batch of the trans- shipment cargoes were ferried by CMA CGM Rimbaud to the port in June 29, 2023.

Average annual top imports of Niger are rice, $275 million; Cars, $113 million; rolled tobacco, $69.3 million; palm oil, $59.2 million and vaccines, blood, antisera, toxins and cultures, $57.8 million import- ing mostly from China, $441 million; France, $193 million; United States, $185 million; Nigeria, $180 million and India, $175 million. Under the new agreement, it was learnt that Lekki Port was the preferred destination to export their goods estimated at $5.41 billion. It would be recalled that the recovery of transshipment cargoes from neighbouring port started few months after NPA negotiated with Niger and Chad. Also, Cameroon importers expressed interest in using the new port to ship their imports and exports.

In June 2023, the Managing Director of the authority, Muhammed Bello-Koko, said that Nigeria should be able to commence transshipment of cargoes to the West African landlocked countries in coming weeks. Ahead of the transshipment of cargoes, he noted that tug boats had been deployed to Lekki Deep Seaport to quicken turnaround time of vessels. He explained: “We had a meeting with officials from Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon. The idea was to see how we can start moving their cargoes from Nigeria to their ports. They were looking for a port that would reduce waiting time for cargoes. These tug boats that were commissioned will help us achieve our aim of turning the port into a transshipment hub.

“I know that transshipment cargoes should come to Lekki maybe in the next three weeks. With this tug boat we will tug in no matter the size of the ship. This means we will take back businesses in neighbouring countries and the cargoes going to other countries will come back. “We are winning back transit cargoes hitherto lost to our maritime neighbours and positioning to cater to the maritime requirements of our landlocked neighbours. We have deployed a three-pronged strategy driven by people technology, infrastructure and equipment such as the state-of-the-art vessels we are gathered here to commission.”