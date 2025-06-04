Benin Crown Prince Backs Edo Anti-Cultism Campaign, Cautions Against Harassment

Share

Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, HRH Ezelekhae Ewuare II, yesterday declared his support for the anticultism campaign of Governor Monday Okpebholo, but cautioned against harassment of young men in the state by the police in the guise of fishing out suspected kidnappers.

He said such alleged frightening operational style by the police was making young people to run away from the state, a development he said was not good for the people and productivity in the state.

The Crown Prince condemned the increasing cases of cult clashes that led to the decision of the governor. In a statement signed on his behalf by his secretary, Cosmos Oviasuyi, Prince Ewuare II, said:

“This is a clarion call to all Benin sons and daughters to shun cultism which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our society and threatens to uproot the foundation of our kingdom.

“Benin Kingdom and its people have a very rich history of brotherliness and hospitality, its reputation in these remains unequalled over the years and centuries.

