The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday consented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the troubled Republic of Benin on a peacekeeping mission for the purpose of restoring democratic order and stability.

New Telegraph reports that the Senate resolution followed the consideration of the President’s request in the Committee of the Whole during plenary.

It was earlier reported that President Tinubu had, in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Senator Godswill Akpabio, requested the Senate to approve the troop deployment to help restore constitutional order after a recent coup attempt in the neighbouring West African country.

The President had initially deployed members of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Sunday to assist in restoring democracy after a group of soldiers attempted a coup.

In the letter titled “Deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin for a peace mission”, Tinubu cited Section 5(5), Part 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and stated that, following consultation with the National Defence Council, he sought the Senate’s consent for the deployment.

“This request is made further to a request received from the Government of Benin Republic for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently faced with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and disruption and destabilisation of democratic institutions.

“The situation as reported by the Government of Benin requires urgent external intervention.

“The Distinguished Senate considers the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS.

“It is our duty to provide the support as requested by the Government of the Republic of Benin.” After reading the letter, Akpabio committed the President’s request for approval to the Committee of the Whole for immediate action.