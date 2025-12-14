Benin Coup Attempt: Tinubu, ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja

UNOWAS Chief Leonardo Santos Simão and AU Commissioner Bankole Adeoye are also scheduled to address the session before leaders move into a closed-door segment.

Items listed for consideration include the 2025 State of the Community report, updates from the Mediation and Security Council, a report on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, and special reports on Guinea-Bissau, the situation in Benin, confirmation of a host state for the West African Health Organisation headquarters, and the transition in Guinea.

Sunday’s summit convenes after five turbulent years for West Africa, which saw coups in Mali (2020, 2021), Burkina Faso (twice in 2022), and Niger (2023).

The developments also fractured the regional order, with the juntas in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announcing withdrawal from ECOWAS in early 2024.

The latest flashpoints include an attempted coup in Benin on December 7, 2025, and renewed instability in Guinea-Bissau, which former President Goodluck Jonathan described as a “ceremonial coup.”

Following the December 7 putsch attempt, President Tinubu, responding to requests from the Béninoise government, ordered the deployment of jets and troops to quell the attacks.

On December 9, the Senate approved Tinubu’s request to send Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin to help restore calm and stability.