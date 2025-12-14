Benin Coup Attempt: Tinubu, ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently attending the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
Represented by his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu, who chaired ECOWAS from July 2023 to July 2025 before handing over to President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone, is in the meeting to discuss the recent coup attempt in the Benin Republic and other pressing issues.
At Sunday’s meeting, which began at 3:00 p.m. local time, leaders and representatives of ECOWAS member states are holding a “special debate on the future of the Community.”
Present at the summit are President Julius Bio (Sierra Leone, ECOWAS Chair), President Patrice Talon (Benin), José Maria Neves (Cabo Verde), Alassane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Adama Barrow (The Gambia), John Mahama (Ghana), Umaro Embaló (Guinea-Bissau), Joseph Boakai (Liberia), Bassirou Faye (Senegal), and Faure Gnassingbé (Togo).
Mahama returned as Ghana’s president in January 2025, succeeding Nana Akufo-Addo.
The draft agenda indicates that the public opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by the host, a statement by ECOWAS Commission President Dr Omar Touray, and an opening statement by Chair Julius Bio.
UNOWAS Chief Leonardo Santos Simão and AU Commissioner Bankole Adeoye are also scheduled to address the session before leaders move into a closed-door segment.
Items listed for consideration include the 2025 State of the Community report, updates from the Mediation and Security Council, a report on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, and special reports on Guinea-Bissau, the situation in Benin, confirmation of a host state for the West African Health Organisation headquarters, and the transition in Guinea.
Sunday’s summit convenes after five turbulent years for West Africa, which saw coups in Mali (2020, 2021), Burkina Faso (twice in 2022), and Niger (2023).
The developments also fractured the regional order, with the juntas in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announcing withdrawal from ECOWAS in early 2024.
The latest flashpoints include an attempted coup in Benin on December 7, 2025, and renewed instability in Guinea-Bissau, which former President Goodluck Jonathan described as a “ceremonial coup.”
Following the December 7 putsch attempt, President Tinubu, responding to requests from the Béninoise government, ordered the deployment of jets and troops to quell the attacks.
On December 9, the Senate approved Tinubu’s request to send Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin to help restore calm and stability.
Benin’s foreign ministry said about 200 West African soldiers, mainly from Nigeria and Ivory Coast, are in the country to support the government. Officials note that Benin’s stability is closely linked to Nigeria’s economy.
Cotonou’s port is a major gateway for Nigerian-bound cargo, including vehicles and consumer goods, supporting a large re-export and informal trade ecosystem.
The Sèmè border crossing on the Lagos–Abidjan corridor is one of West Africa’s busiest for commuting and commerce.
Additionally, China’s 2,000-km Niger–Benin export pipeline transports Nigerien crude to the offshore terminal at Sèmè-Kpodji, an energy lifeline for landlocked Niger and a strategic asset on Benin’s coast.
At Sunday’s meeting, leaders are also expected to discuss tighter security cooperation, sanctions, and economic integration tools, including the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, to stabilise the bloc.
They will also review Dr Touray’s report and schedule the 69th Ordinary Session.