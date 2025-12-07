New Telegraph

December 7, 2025
Benin Coup: Army Restores Order, President Talon Safe

The coup attempt by a group of soldiers to oust the President of Ruplic of Benin, Patrice Talon is almost looking futile as Saturday Telegraph gathered that the army is regaining control.

According to the source closed to the presidency confirmed that President Talon is safe.

The source said, “This is a small group of people who only control the television,” his office said. “The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure.”

