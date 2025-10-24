Benin City, the Edo State capital, will come alive from December 21, to December 24, 2025 when it plays host to the Edo Carnival 2025, a four-day cultural fiesta showcasing music, dance, fashion, food, and tradition.

The event, which will be held at Garrick Memorial on Ekehuan Road, is expected to draw thousands of visitors, including culture enthusiasts, tourists, and residents.

Organisers said the carnival will feature cultural parades, traditional masquerades, live music concerts, and fashion shows celebrating Edo and African styles. Dance competitions and street performances will also add colour to the city.

Food lovers will enjoy a festival of delicacies that blends Edo favourites with Nigerian staples, while educational programmes such as seminars and training sessions will run alongside the entertainment.

One of the highlights will be the Miss Edo Carnival 2025 pageant, described as a platform to celebrate grace, intelligence, and cultural pride.

The festival will climax with a grand finale and fireworks display across the Benin skyline.

According to the organisers, Edo Carnival is designed not only as entertainment but also as a celebration of the state’s heritage and a platform to boost tourism and community.