Benin Beat Botswana To Claim First-Ever AFCON Win

Benin earned their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win as Yohan Roche’s deflected first-half strike sealed their first points of the 2025 tournament in Rabat.

Defender Roche exchanged a one-two with returning targetman Steve Mounie, who missed Benin’s opening defeat to DR Congo, before sending a looped finish from inside the box over goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko, making history for his country with their first victory inside normal time in their 16th AFCON match spread over five editions.

Botswana suffered a second defeat of the group stage but were unfortunate not to equalise when Mothusi Johnson bent a superb free-kick against the crossbar shortly after Roche’s goal.

Phoko made two fine saves after the break, pawing Tamimou Ouorou’s shot away and showing quick reflexes to intervene when another drive by the right-back took a heavy touch off Johnson.

Both teams play their final Group D matches on Tuesday (19:00 GMT), when Benin face Senegal in Tangier and Botswana meet DR Congo in Rabat.