Benin-Asaba Highway To Be Completed On Due Date – Contractor

The Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) on Thursday announced it would complete the construction of the 10-lane Benin-Asaba highway on the scheduled date.

The construction company remained committed to delivering a world-class expressway that would redefine travel, connectivity and commerce along the Benin–Asaba corridor.

Chief Executive Officer of BAECC, Edafe Shingle, who spoke at a press briefing in Benin City, presented updates on construction progress and ongoing measures to ease commuter challenges.

Edafe, who restated the company’s commitment to complete the project in line with international standards and within set timelines, said palliative work on the road has commenced.

“Our mission remains clear. We want to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality, and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress.

“The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies, and locals has been invaluable to driving this shared vision.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are not leaving the people to suffer on this road. We are going to be on the road.

“By December, December, at least from where we are now to the bypass, we are going to see, if not 100% or 90% completion on both sides of the road. We will ensure that the portion is open for the public to use and their sufferings are ameliorated.

“Thereafter, we move on. We are moving all the way to Summit Junction in Asaga. So, I’m reassuring everybody again that we are a partner in progress with the people.

“Anything we are doing here is to ensure that life is easier for Benin people, Edo State in general, and even Nigerians at large. So, I will also use this opportunity to solicit from those who have properties along that stretch.

“So when changes come, somebody must be affected. It is the rule. I’ve not seen where a major infrastructure like this is taking place and people will not be affected.”

Community Liaison Officer, Engineer Jude Odogwu, said the firm has strengthened partnerships with community leaders along the corridor as well as local security outfits.