Benin/Agbor Road: Youths Collect Illegal Toll On Alternate Routes In Edo

Motorists and passengers were frustrated on Thursday as youths collected illegal tolls on alternative routes close to the Benin-Agbor Road.

The Benin-Agbor Road has been in a bad state for several months which led to the blocking of the roads by protesting youths two weeks ago. The Edo State government began palliative work on the road on October 30.

However, with the trucks still blocking the highway, motorists took alternative routes which took them through a community where stern-looking youth, mounted roadblocks in eight different spots and compelling motorists to pay between N100 and N200 as toll.

A driver who simply gave his name as Chibike on his way to Owerri, Imo State said the youths have become the driver’s nemesis since the Agbor Road became impassable due to the bad road and long queue of trucks blocking the road.

He noted that it was disheartening that youths could collect tolls from drivers who are trying to avoid gridlock and take their passengers to their destinations in good time.

“It is so sad that this is happening. Imagine youth who should help us navigate this area becoming illegal toll collectors and causing so much pain to drivers and passengers.

“They don’t listen to any explanation. All they want is money and if you don’t pay, they will delay you and other vehicles. So in order to avoid delay, we (the drivers) have no choice but to hand them the money,” he said.

A passenger who said he was going to Owerri to cast his vote in Saturday’s governorship election, said it is sad that people make life unbearable for others because of their selfish interests.

“It is so sad this is happening close to a major highway that was allowed to decay due to negligence. The youths are not helping matters with their action. It is like adding extra burden to a man who is already under the weight of a heavy load.

“I guess the government needs to fix the road on time to save the people from this harrowing experience,” he added.