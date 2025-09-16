Benimana, Lawanson to headline Ecobank’s Design & Build exhibition

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that celebrated architect Arc. Christian Benimana and leading Urban Planning scholar, Prof. Taibat Lawanson, will headline its Design and Build Exhibition 2025, taking place from September 24 to 28 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a press release, the bank said that Arc. Benimana, cofounder of the African Design Centre and principal at MASS Design Group, is internationally recognized for advancing socially responsive and sustainable African architecture, adding that he will deliver a keynote address titled, “Designing the Future” on Day 3 of the exhibition.

It also stated that Prof. Lawanson, Leverhulme Professor of Planning and Heritage at the University of Liverpool, who is widely respected for her groundbreaking research on African urban informality, housing, and spatial justice, will lead a session on “Designing Better Cities and Homes in Nigeria” on Day 2. Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, noted: “These sessions will deliver practical insights and fresh perspectives that can shape the future of design, construction, and architecture across Africa.”

According to the statement: “The Ecobank Design and Build Exhibition 2025 underscores the bank’s broader commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, driving financial inclusion, and connecting local businesses with global opportunities. “

Ecobank Nigeria continues to invest in the growth of SMEs through initiatives such as the Adire Lagos Experience, +234 Art Fair, Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship, and Oja Oge 2025. These efforts are complemented by extensive training and empowerment programs designed to strengthen businesses nationwide.”