Bengal Gov To Inaugurate Gov Sule’s Legacy Projects In December

The Governor of Bengal, India, C. V. Ananda Bose, is scheduled to visit Nasarawa State in December, where he will inaugurate several legacy projects executed by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Sule disclosed this on Thursday when he received the newly elected executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Lafia.

According to the governor, his counterpart from Bengal expressed interest in visiting the state to commission key projects, including roads, a multi-door courthouse, a youth center, and other major infrastructural developments undertaken by his administration.

He commended members of the Correspondents’ Chapel for their fair and objective reportage, which he said has helped attract both local and foreign investors to the state.

“We have always considered you as partners because whatever we are doing, you publicize it. Through your reports, people get to know about our achievements, and that draws investors to Nasarawa State,” Sule said.

He noted that several foreign diplomats have reached out to him after reading about Nasarawa’s progress in the media, adding that ambassadors often invite him to their national events to meet potential investors interested in the state.

“Most of the ambassadors invite me to meet new investors they are bringing. It’s all because of your reporting, and I appreciate your efforts,” he added.

Sule further revealed that he deliberately reserved some completed projects to be inaugurated by Governor Ananda Bose during his visit in December.

“I am keeping about two or three projects so that when the governor of Bengal comes, they can commission those projects rather than just coming for a visit. That’s why the Youth Center has not been opened yet. We are expecting the governor this December,” he explained.

The projects to be commissioned include selected roads, the newly built Youth Center, and the Multi-Door Courthouse.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Abubakar Abdullahi, commended Governor Sule for his massive infrastructural strides across various sectors of the state’s economy.

He assured the governor of the chapel’s continued partnership and support in promoting the development initiatives of the state government.