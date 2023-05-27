New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
Benfica Crowned 2022/23 Primeira Liga Champions

Benfica have been crowned Primeira Liga champions on Saturday following its victory over Santa Clara inside a rocking Estádio da Luz.

Icon: Benfica

Benfica:3

Icon: Santa Clara

Santa Clara:0

Full time

Rivals Porto were hot on their heels, however, the Eagles knew just a draw would virtually secure the title thanks to their superior goal differential.

And the hosts hit the ground running against the already-relegated visitors, with star striker Gonçalo Ramos heading in his 27th of the season within 10 minutes.

Rafa Silva then joined in on the action for 2-0 after combining with João Mário on the counterattack just before the break.

Santa Clara only had five wins to their name and 26 goals coming into this match, a record suggesting a comeback was well off the table.

Then to virtually wrap up the title Álex Grimaldo scored from the penalty spot, took off and kissed his shirt in tears on his final game.

The result means it is the first time Benfica have won the title since 2018/19, and it’s their 38th trophy overall.

Porto fell just short and finished two points off the possibility of retaining their title.

