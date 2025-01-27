Benefits: Pensioners Threaten Protest Over Delayed Payments

Share

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners under the contributory pension scheme sector (NUPCPS), has sent an open letter to the Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, demanding immediate payment of accrued rights, pension increments and other entitlements owed to its members since 2004.

The pensioners have also threatened to occupy the offices of the accountant general of the Federation and the Minister of Finance if their demands are not met between January 23 and 29, 2025.

The Contributory Pension Scheme was introduced in 2004 to provide a sustainable and efficient pension system for Nigerian workers.

However, the non payment of accrued rights, pension increments and other entitlements has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the scheme.

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Union of pensioners under the contributory pension scheme sector (NUPCPS), Sylva Nwaiwu, while delivering an open letter to the representatives of the Minister of Finance said the non-payment of their benefits have subjected pensioners to abject poverty, while many are bedridden or dead.

It was a different scenario at the Treasury House where the aggrieved pensioners were restricted from entering inside the premises to press home their demands.

It took the intervention of some government officials before they were allowed into the Treasury House, where the representatives of the accountant general of the Federation, promised to speed up actions to meet their demands, but pleaded for more time.

The pensioners appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritise their welfare by granting them free National Health Insurance Scheme as old age has made them physically and financially incapacitated.

The pensioners however say they will continue to occupy government offices in the next one week as a clear indication of their frustration with government.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, last week, released N22 billion as accrued pension rights of its employers in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The payment is for those who retired between October 2023 to January 2024. The National Pension Commission (PenCom), the industry regulator, in a statement on Tuesday, said the fund was released by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) as part of the 2024 Appropriation for the period July to September.

The statement added that ”these funds were paid into the Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption fund (RBBRF) Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria to partially settle unpaid PenCom,accrued pension rights for retirees of Federal Government Treasury-funded ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

“The disbursed funds have been applied to settle the accrued pension rights of retirees who were duly verified and enrolled, covering the period October 2023 to January 2024, as well as some deceased employees.

“Accordingly, the remittances have been credited directly to the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of the affected retirees through their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“This disbursement brings the total amount released so far from the 2024 Appropriation for accrued rights settlement to N66 billion.”

The commission urged all affected retirees to contact their PFAs to complete the necessary documentation to access their retirement benefits.

PenCom has also directed PFAs to expedite the processing of payments to ensure retirees promptly receive their entitlements.

The commission further appreciated the patience and understanding of retirees and reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the settlement of all unpaid accrued pension rights and related liabilities.

