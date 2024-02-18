Benefits of Favour

Favour can be key to sweat less open doors. “Isaiah 60:10-11 And the sons of strangers shall build up thy walls, and their kings shall minister unto thee: for in my wrath I smote thee, but in my favour have I had mercy on thee. There- fore, thy gates shall be open continually; they shall not be shut day nor night; that [men] may bring unto thee the forces of the Gentiles, and [that] their kings [may be] brought. (KJV)” In my evangelistic and itinerary ministry I have seen doors open for me to minister in various churches, fellowship groups and nations of the world. I have been privileged to minister in several thousands of churches both in Nigeria and abroad that I never knew I could have ministered to if not for the favour of God upon my life and ministry.

Sometimes in a week I minister in 3-5 different churches for training seminars. This is only possible because of the favour of God upon my ministry. Without any soliciting, people hear about our training seminars and be- gin to call us for seminars in their churches and denominations. Favour can open doors of opportunities for you in your business or career. All you have to do is to be faithful in the door he has opened and other doors will begin to open for you. One door of opportunity can lead to a great blessing or can also lead to other doors of opportunities. “Revelation 3:8 I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.

(KJV) As you read this book I prophesy to you that doors shall open for you in Jesus name. God makes his fa- vour upon you to connect you with individuals and personalities that are crucial and pivotal in opening great doors for you. You must be led by the spirit and be attentive to his direction for your life and ministry. Obedience is also crucial in this realm. I see God open doors for you in Jesus name. 7. Favour can make protocol to be broken for you, rules and decrees can also be waived for you. The decree to kill all the Jews had gone forth but by the favour of God upon Esther, the decree was changed and victory came for the Jews. Rules can change through the favour of God upon an individual or group of people.

Situations have been reversed by the favour of God upon an individual. “Esther 8:4-8 Then the king held out the golden scepter toward Esther. So Esther arose, and stood before the king, And said, If it please the king, and if I have found favour in his sight, and the thing [seem] right before the king, and I [be] pleasing in his eyes, let it be written to reverse the letters devised by Haman the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, which he wrote to destroy the Jews which [are] in all the king’s provinces: For how can I endure to see the evil that shall come unto my people? or how can I endure to see the destruction of my kindred?

Then the king Ahasuerus said unto Esther the queen and to Mordecai the Jew, Behold, I have given Esther the house of Haman, and him they have hanged upon the gallows, because he laid his hand upon the Jews. Write ye also for the Jews, as it liketh you, in the king’s name, and seal [it] with the king’s ring: for the writing which is written in the king’s name, and sealed with the king’s ring, may no man reverse. (KJV)” Favour of God made a difference in the land of Persia. A new decree was written to favour the Jews by Esther. 8. Favour brings promotion and lifting. David came to the throne among his brethren because the Lord chooses to favour him and select him as the next King of Israel. Promotion does not come by strenght but by the favour of the Lord.

When Jehovah favours you, you are the one that will be selected for the position and privileges. Even if you have to go through a test, favour makes you score better than others. Daniel was favoured in the land of Babylon to become the vice president in the land. “Daniel 1:9 Now God had brought Daniel into favour and tender love with the prince of the eunuchs. (KJV) “Daniel 6:1-3 It pleased Darius to set over. the kingdom 120 princes, which should be over the whole kingdom; And over these three presidents; of whom Daniel [was] first: that the princes might give accounts unto them, and the king should have no damage.

Then this Daniel was preferred above the presidents and princes, because an excellent spirit [was] in him; and the king thought to set him over the whole realm. (KJV)” Daniel was preferred among the others and was chosen to be the vice president. Despite the fact that he was a stranger in a strange land. This same favour of God brought Joseph to the office of prominence in the land of Egypt despite the fact that he was a slave boy.