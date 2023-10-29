There are trees and fruits nature blessed us with and Olives is one of them. The Olive, botanical name, Olea Europaea, meaning ‘European Olive’, is a specie of small tree or shrub in the family Oleaceae, found traditionally in the Mediterranean Basin. When in shrub form, it is known as Olea Europaea ‘Montra’, dwarf Olive, or little Olive.

The specie is cultivated in all the countries of the Mediterranean, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, North and South America and South Africa. As one of the best gifts of nature, olives are packed with vitamins that are great to the human body.

Some of the Benefits of eating olives are:

Beyond their antioxidant properties, which combat free radicals that cause aging, eating healthy olives help skin stay soft and healthy since they also contain Vitamin E and A. Vitamin E prevents the formation of free radicals, which can cause skin diseases while keeping the skin moisturized.

Olives are also rich in Vitamin E, which can improve skin health and help your immune system. Numerous studies have shown that consuming Olive oil, especially the extra- virgin variety, may reduce the risk of heart disease and death in people who have a high risk of this condition.

The Vitamin E content in Olives can also nourish your scalp and increase blood flow to it by aiding in the formation of new blood capillaries. Vitamin A balances the skin’s PH, which is essential for healthy, supple, and younger looking skin. Olives help hair too. Eating olives, keep your youthful looks longer.

Promotes Weight Loss:

Health freaks know the importance of Olives for weight loss. Ten pieces consumed before every meal would bring into the body all the monounsaturated fatty acids needed, which help with digestion and also with hormonal stimulation that aids in losing weight. The essential fatty acids in Olives can help you deal with energy loss and other problems too.

Promotes Healthy Skin and Hair:

The benefits of Olives for skin are numerous. As a face mask, the oil of Olives or the fruit paste would be great to use. It helps smoothen the skin texture and also helps with moistening the skin and removing acne too. The fatty acids in Olives can improve the texture of your skin and even repair the damage of your hair shafts. It is also believed that regular usage of black Olives for hair can help in protecting the natural black colour of your mane.