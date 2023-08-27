Benefits of Eating Fresh Tomatoes Regularly

The saying that, ‘you are what you eat’ cannot be overemphasised. It simply means that what you eat can easily make you, or Mar you. In beauty terms, we say, what you eat can either increase your beauty or dull your shine. Fresh tomatoes are one of those vegetables that people have mixed feelings about.

When cooked or fried, people love tomatoes but when presented raw, many make disgusted faces and throw it in the trash. There are so many benefits of eating raw tomatoes regularly. For men’s reproductive health, it is considered vital to add at least one fresh tomatoes to the diet, to keep prostrate cancer away.

They help reduce heart diseases.

Tomatoes can reduce the amount of damage done to the body by smoking cigarettes or inhaling cigarette smoke, which is called second hand smoking. Tomatoes can enhance the flavor of almost any cooked dish. Whole tomatoes, chopped tomatoes and tomato sauce freeze well for future use in cooked dishes.

Cooking tomatoes, such as in spaghetti sauce makes the fruit heart-healthier and boosts its can- cer-fighting ability. Despite a loss of vitamin C during the cooking process, substantially raises the levels of beneficial phytochemicals. Research demonstrates that heat processing actually enhanced the nutritional value of tomatoes by increasing the lycopene content.

Organic tomatoes are KING

Tomatoes grown by organic methods contain more phenolic compounds than those grown using commercial standards, so be sure of your source.

Tomato helps prevent kidney and gall bladder stones

They work as a disinfectant to protect the body from diarrhea and prevents the appearance of kidney stones and gall bladder stones in the long term. They also dramatically reduce the incidence of lower urinary tract symptoms.

Healthy Hair

If you want healthy hair, then try drinking tomato juice constantly. It improves the appearance and texture of hair, and since it is rich in vitamin K, it helps to strengthen the tufts of hair and increase its luster as well as the revitalization of growth.

Healthy skin

Ladies will love this one. If your expensive body creme is taking a large chunk of your income, then you need to include tomato as a daily snack. Rich tomato components fight acne and prevent damage to skin cells. Studies have indicated that drinking two cups of tomato juice a day helps to improve the overall appearance of the skin in a short period of time.

Helps maintain healthy bones

Tomatoes help maintain healthy bones strengthened by enhancing the ratio of calcium in the body. Interestingly, the connection of tomato intake to bone health involves the rich supply of antioxidant in tomatoes.

Strengthens Immune System

Daily consumption of tomatoes is working to increase the proportion of vitamin C in the blood, which inhibits the levels of stress hormones and strengthens the immune system. So drinking tomato juice helps ease tension and stress.