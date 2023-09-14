In a world filled with health fads, it’s easy to overlook something as basic as water. This tasteless and clear drink not only quenches your thirst, it is a timeless remedy that helps you in numerous ways. From your skin to overall health, water is infused with natural properties that improve your overall well-being. While it is beneficial to drink in any form, drinking warm water offers even more benefits.

The benefits of drinking warm water do more than just keep you hydrated. Did you know that the temperature of water can affect blood circulation in the body? It may even contribute to conditions like headaches. It is crucial to remember that water is water, regardless of its temperature. It will always help your body stay hydrated. Having said that, let us look at the benefits of drinking warm water for health.

Have you ever started your day with a glass of warm water? Drinking warm water in the morning is a ritual many people follow and for the right reasons. Dr Usha- kiran Sisodia, who is a Registered Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai said that starting your day with warm water can aid digestion. It does so by breaking down the food and stimulating bowel movement.

It is also good for enhancing blood circulation and detoxification. Even studies have found the positive effects of switching from cold water to warm water. Drinking warm water may even help those trying to lose weight. According to the study published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism,’ drinking half a litre of warm water before eating their meals can boost metabolism by 30 per cent.

The higher the temperature, the better for your metabolism. However, don’t drink very hot water as it can lead to serious repercussions. Now that we know drinking warm water is beneficial for your health, do you know the best time for drinking warm water? According to Dr. Sisodia, it is best to drink warm water in the morning. “The best time to drink warm water is after waking up in the morning, before having breakfast.

It is also advisable to drink warm water before meals to support digestion.” While it is great to drink warm water for better health, there’s not enough clinical evidence to suggest its superiority over cold or room-temperature water. The most important thing is to stay hydrated, but the temperature of the water can be based on personal preference and comfort. Consuming warm water is good for your health, but anything in excess can be harmful.

The expert recommends avoiding drinking hot water as it can potentially scald the mouth and throat. It is important to ensure that the water’s temperature is not too hot. Drinking warm water in moderation is generally safe for most individuals, but overconsumption in a short time span can lead to water intoxication, adds Dr Sisodia.

