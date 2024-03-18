Benefits: NJC Warns Retired Judicial Officers About Fraudsters

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday issued an alert warning retired judicial officers over alleged moves by fraudsters to defraud them. According to the body, the alleged fraudsters have been bombarding retired judicial officers with phone calls demanding various sums of money to help them fast-track the payment of their retirement benefits.

In a statement, the NJC said: “The National Judicial Council by this medium, informs retired judicial officers and members of the public to disregard such phone calls as the NJC would never demand money from any judicial officer to fast-track the payment of his retirement benefit. “The public is hereby advised to be wary of and report such calls to the Pension Department of the Council for appropriate action.”