Benefits: College of Education retirees appeal for paymen

Retirees of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, have appealed to Gov. Uba Sani, for payment of their unpaid retirement benefits. The retirees made the call in a letter to the governor, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Retirees Forum, Mr Bulus Kajang and Mr Emmanuel Nkom. In the letter, made available to journalists in Kafanchan on Monday, the retirees said that the nonpayment of their accrued retirement benefits for over seven years had brought them untold hardship.

They said that the challenge of accumulated utility bills, medical bills, and school fees, among others, were a major source of worry and despair. They added that some of the retirees have been sent to their graves too early, while those that were still alive, were forced to beg to survive.

This, they said, was happening despite what they described as the ‘gold’ they had saved through 35 years of meritorious service to the Kaduna State Government.

“The charity givers we were forced to live on are now tired of us,” they said. The retirees attributed the delay in payment to the nonremittance of their benefits to their Pension Administrators.

This, according to them, has affected the pension administrators to pay them their gratuities and place them on monthly pension payroll. “All efforts to address the problem by the immediate past administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i proved futile.”