Benefits: Benue Lauded For Timely Payment Of Pension, Gratuity

Relatives of pensioners in Benue State have applauded Gov. Hyacinth Alia for his commitment to paying their benefactors’ pensions and gratuities on time.

The relatives said that the remarkable gesture had brought significant relief to countless families across the state. Mr James Ngor, a pensioner’s son, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that Alia’s leadership had brought a remarkable turnaround in pensioners welfare.

Ngor stated that the governor had ensured that pensions were paid promptly without the usual delays that had become a source of distress for many families.

“We are extremely grateful to Alia for his kindness and compassion for pensioners. “My father can now live his retirement years with dignity, thanks to the governor’s commitment to his welfare,” Ngor said.

Also, Mr Terfa Terver corroborated that Alia’s administration had brought hope and joy to their family. Terver stressed that they were worried about how their mother would continue to cope with the delay in pension payments, but the governor’s intervention had been a game-changer.

“Governor Alia’s administration has also made significant strides in clearing outstanding gratuity payments to retired civil servants. Pensioners have long suffered due to the non-payment of their entitlements.”

“We are impressed by the governor’s dedication to the welfare of the retirees. His administration’s commitment to paying pensions on time has brought relief to many families, and we are grateful for his kindness,” Terver said.

