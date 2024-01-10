Benefits: Abandoned seafarers demand N150bn entitlement

As the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy plans to refloat new shipping line, about 2,000 former employees of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) are demanding for N150 billion from the Federal Government as retirement benefits 28 years after they were relieved of their jobs, following the liquidation of the company. The company closed its global shipping business after losing 24 ships to mismanagement, litigation and debts. Regardless of the huge loss, Mr Esua Okon explained that the aggrieved workers were proposing N75 million for every staff of the shipping line.

Okon said that the seafarers had rejected the N100 million offered them by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), noting that each of the 2,000 workers should be given N75 million and not N50,000. Okon noted: “Now, we want them to tell us what they can do. But they came up with N100 million for everyone, which the MWUN rejected. So, they are waiting for the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, before they can do something else.

“We have lost over 100 members due to this issue. From May 2023 till date, we have lost 10 members. So, that is the issue, the struggle continues. For 29 years since the liquidation of NNSL by the Federal Government, gratuity and pension have not been paid. “In 2007, they gave us peanuts. Some people were given N10, 000, N40, 000 and some were given N100, 000. So, we relaxed thinking that they would do what they were supposed to do. Since then, we have been struggling to go to Abuja to meet one minister or the other, from one story to another story until this time.”

Although, NIMASA had explained in a statement that discussions had been initiated on how to resolve the lingering issue of terminal benefits for seafarers affected by the liquidation of the NNSL. It said: “The issue of industrial harmony in the maritime sector is of utmost interest to our administration at NIMASA. We have been working on this for a while. NIMASA had offered N100 million as a settlement, which the union declined. We have also discovered that some of those demanding settlement did not even have any employment letters.”

Notwithstanding the agency’s explanation, the President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said that the benefits of disengaged and other former employees of the defunct NNSL must be resolved amicably before floating a new national carrier. He noted: “The union is now having a different view of the minister when he did not speak about the aged seafarers, who navigated with the defunct national carrier vessels over the new NNSL proposal. “The MWUN, whose major challenges have not been resolved over the years with several Ministers of Transportation as regards the settlement of retired seafarers and other issues confronting the blue economy, which has not been given a clearcut definition and mode of operation, is still worrisome to the union as we speak.” Adeyanju feared that the refloating of the national fleet would be a mirage if the retired seafarers, who worked tirelessly with a deep sense of patriotism for the country, are not given their due rights after 28 years of service on the national carrier vessels. This will only amount to human injustice of the highest order. As a labour union, the president general said that MWUN would not sit aloof and watch its aged seafarers continue to suffer unnecessary penury after meritorious years of service, lamenting that some elderly seafarers had died from various ailments, psychological torture, mental degradation, abject poverty, while others have been weighed down by depression.

Nigeria formed the NNSL in 1957. At first, 33 per cent of the capital was held by the Elder Dempster Line and 16 per cent by the Palm Line, both British companies, while the Federal Government held 51 per cent. However in 1961, government acquired all the shares. The NNSL started operations in 1959 with three vessels. Nigerian seamen who had been employed by British shipping companies in the colonial era moved to work for the Nigerian Line. By 1964 it had grown to a total of 16 vessels. The public company was assisted by private businessmen such as Sir Louis Ojukwu, who was an early member of the board. During the Nigerian civil war, the army made free use of the NNSL for transporting troops. The ships played a key role in the advances along the coast in 1969. After the end of the civil war in January 1970, a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, announced an extensive programme to revive the economy, leading to acquisition of two new ships for the NNSL. Also in 1977, the government ordered construction of 19 new vessels to replace the aging fleet. By 1979, the company had 24 oceangoing ships. However, in 1987, a study of the NNSL by the World Bank revealed that the investment had made no significant contribution to Gross Domestic Product, employment, the balance of payments, exercising countervailing power, national security or the country’s image as the gains were less than the opportunity costs of the resources used.

Ever since the demise of the company, the country has not been able to establish shipping lines that would fly Nigerian flags, thereby creating rooms for foreign dominance in the country’s shipping business. Unfortunately, Malaysia, which started its shipping line the same time with Nigeria, is currently sailing with 245 ships of various sizes and types, while all the 24 fleet acquired by Nigeria under the defunct NNSL disappeared in spite of heavy investment and subsidies by the Federal Government.

Government should put the interest of workers at heart in order to encourage productivity.