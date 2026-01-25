Benefit Of Religion To Children’s Wellbeing, Healthcare

Before the advent of scientific medicine, humans depended so much on supernatural forces and their religious beliefs for the cure and management of their ailments or health challenges.

With the latest inventions, research and development in medicine, human beings, especially those in advanced countries, have reduced their emphasis on the age old religious approach.

In spite of that, religion still remains an important and indispensable component of healthcare, though this seems to be unnoticed.

The role of religion in modern health care delivery in Nigeria and beyond, using Christianity as a reference point, shows that patients combine prayers with medical care.

In fact, the relationship between religion and health care is glaring in the establishment of hospitals by different religions.

There is Egbe Hospital, Egbe, Kogi State, now ECWA Hospital, established by Sudan Interior Missions (SIM) and founded by missionaries, Mr and Mrs Champion in 1952, is one of such hospitals founded by the Church.

Another one is Still Waters Hospital, Magboro, Ogun State, built in 2017 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Jalingo United Methodist Hospital, established in 2018.

There is also the Redeemer’s Health Village, at the Redemption City, Mowe. The Catholic Church is not left out in this regard.

They have the Saint Leo Hospital, Toyin Street, Ikeja and the Ancillary Eye Hospital, Iju – Ishaga, Lagos It is estimated that the Catholic Church is the largest non-government provider of health care services in the world with 5,500 hospitals, 18,000 clinics, 16, 000 homes for the elderly and those with special needs.

Interestingly, 65 per cent of the hospitals are located in developing countries. In 2010, the Church’s Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Health Care Workers said that the Church, with its ancient origin, manages about 26 per cent of the world’s health care facilities.

Priests of the Catholic Church have also played a major role in administering the Church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the wider society.

For instance, Rev. Fr. Raymond Tyohemba has transformed the cold, clinical space of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Benioff Children’s Hospital, into a sanctuary of hope.

This scene unfolds daily in the bustling corridors and rooms of the Hospital, where Tyohemba, a Nigerian-born priest, serves as the Lead Catholic Chaplain.

He is among the top one percent of Catholic priests in pediatric chaplaincy in the U.S., and his role goes far beyond traditional religious duties; he is a beacon of hope in dire situations, a spiritual and emotional compass. He is a crucial member of the healthcare team in one of America’s top pediatric hospitals.

“When a child is hospitalized, it is a deeply traumatic experience for both the child and their parents. “Adults often feel vulnerable in hospitals.

Now, imagine how overwhelming it must be for a child with limited life experience and coping skills. “Children are at different stages of spiritual development.

They communicate and interact differently from adults. That is why understanding child development is crucial in our field,” Tyohemba said.

Tyohemba’s work in pediatric chaplaincy is a specialized form of spiritual care that requires unique skills and training.

During the Middle Ages, monasteries and convents were the key medical centres of Europe. The Church developed an early version of a welfare state, as cathedral schools evolved into a well-integrated network of medieval universities and Catholic scientists (many of them clergymen).

Those scientists and clergymen made several important discoveries which aided the development of modern science and medicine.

Albert the Great was a pioneer of biological field research and is a saint within the Catholic Church, while Catholic artists such as Michelangelo advanced knowledge of the field through sketching cadavers.

But for Tyohemba, his approach is spiritual care, deeply rooted in childhood psychology. His expertise extends beyond spiritual guidance.

As a Healthcare Ethics ConsultantCertified (HEC-C), he navigates complex ethical dilemmas in pediatric care. “In critical situations, we are not just supporting the child, but helping families and medical teams make difficult decisions.

“Children are egocentric; they see the world through their own lens. They often believe their thoughts or actions cause things to happen.

“If they become sick, they might think it’s a punishment from God for being ‘bad’. Our role is to address these misconceptions and provide age-appropriate spiritual support,” he said.

The scarcity of specialized pediatric chaplains underscores the importance of Tyohemba’s work. Only a small subset of board-certified chaplains in the U. S. focuses on pediatric care.

This shortage makes their role even more critical in addressing the complex spiritual needs of children and their families.

Director of Spiritual Care Service at UCSF, Susan Conrad, says Tyohemba is responsible for caring for some of the most vulnerable members of the UCSF community, including critically ill infants, children and their families.

“Father Tyohemba is a loving, wise companion to our patients and their loved ones, and a skillful and collaborative colleague with our staff chaplains, chaplain learners and administrative staff. She recounts a scene that left the UCSF in awe of his mastery of spiritual care and guidance.

“He recently collaborated with our staff chaplains, pediatric social worker and hospital interpreter to offer an emergency baptism for a critically ill infant, which brought this baby’s Spanish-speaking family so much comfort and reassurance.

“The entire medical team, as well as the family, was so grateful for his skilful care,” Conrad said. Ms Martinez, a mother whose son spent several precarious weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), vividly recalls her encounter with Tyohemba.

“When our world was crumbling around us, Tyohemba became our anchor. “I remember the day he first visited us in the NICU.

The machines were beeping, the lights were harsh, and we were drowning in fear and uncertainty. “But the moment he stepped into the room, it was as if a warm light had entered him.

“He didn’t just offer prayers or platitudes; he connected with us on a level I can’t even explain; spoke to our son, Carlos, with such tenderness, as if he could see the strong little boy beneath all the tubes and wires.

“And when he turned to us, his eyes held such understanding and compassion that I felt, for the first time since Carlos was born, that we weren’t alone in this fight.”

Ms Martinez’s experience echoes the sentiments of many families who have encountered Tyohemba during their darkest hours at UCSF.

“Father Raymond didn’t just provide spiritual comfort; he became a bridge between the medical team, helping us to understand and cope with the complex decisions we faced that no medicine could provide.

“In those moments, I understood why his role is so crucial in a place like this.

“Raymond’s identity and life experience as a Nigerian add tremendous value to the care of our patients and families. We are grateful to have him.”

Indeed, his cultural competence, honed by his Nigerian heritage and extensive training, allows him to provide care that resonates across diverse backgrounds.

Research supports the impact of specialized chaplaincy. A 2011 study of 3,000 general medical patients at the University of Chicago Medical Center revealed that patients who had discussions about religious or spiritual concerns were 60 percent more likely to rate overall care as excellent.

It further showed that 40 percent are more likely to be extremely satisfied with physician care, and 70 percent are more likely to report always having confidence and trust in their physicians.

Tyohemba’s ability to provide culturally sensitive spiritual care, which assists a child’s healing process, is the hallmark of the connection between ‘religious and health care’.