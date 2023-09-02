Bende Seat: Group Commends Kalu’s Maturity, Peace Effort

…says a new era of peace underway in Igboland

The Igbo Renaissance Agenda (IRA) has hailed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for embracing his opponents before and after the Bende Federal Constituency election.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, the group said it was aware of the efforts of Rt Hon. Kalu at extending an olive branch to his fellow candidates despite his overwhelming victory.

Igwe said, perhaps for this reason, the candidate of the Action Alliance Ifeanyi Igbokwe distanced himself from a petition challenging the outcome of the February 25th polls.

Mazi Igwe, however, regretted that the flagbearer of the Labour Party Frank Chinasa insisted on dragging the case to the National Assembly Elections Tribunal against the calls by traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders.

After a botched attempt to overturn Kalu’s victory and facing another imminent defeat at the Appeal Court, Igwe said Chinasa finally stepped down his case.

While welcoming the development, the Igbo Renaissance Agenda said it was disappointed with Chinana’s greed and desperation for power.

Describing the Deputy Speaker as a man of peace, Igwe said Rt Hon. Kalu is championing a revolution among Igbo elites.

Igwe noted that the DSP has already shown to possess the requisite qualities to lead the next generation of leaders in the southeast.

“The Igbo Renaissance Agenda has followed the Bende Federal Constituency election with keen interest and we have been stunned by the manner that the candidates have carried themselves,” the statement said.

“We understand that it is the right of every citizen to seek redress in court, however, not against the wishes of the people. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps took it upon himself to reach out to all candidates from the election despite his overwhelming victory.

“He made it clear that his emergence as the Deputy Speaker was for the greater good of Ndi’Igbo. But his opponent from the Labour Party candidate, for obvious reasons, had other plans.

“We learned that he was approached by traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to embrace dialogue and reconciliation. He didn’t. After losing at the tribunal and knowing well another defeat beckons at the Appeal Court, he belatedly wished his brother well.

“For the records, this is the kind of negative attitude that has held the Igbo nation back. Brother against brother. Like our popular adage says: ‘When brothers fight to the death, a stranger inherits their father’s mansion.’

“There are lessons to be learned. First, we are one. Politics should be a unifier and not the otherwise. The Deputy Speaker has once again shown that he is a man with a big heart. He opened his doors to his perceived rivals.

” Hon Kalu has always preached peace and unity. He embodies these virtues. That he even accepted to sit with a man who dragged him to court is pure class.

“On this note, we wish to thank the Deputy Speaker for his show of maturity. He is a man who is obviously on a mission to change the narratives in Igboland. We want to urge other elites to learn from him.”