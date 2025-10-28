Benchmarking 2014 Senate Report, Realities In Aviation Sector

The Senate Committee report of 2014 highlights some of the areas that need to improve in the country’s aviation industry. The report is holistic. While some of the inadequacies have been tackled, many areas are still crying for adjustments and implementation, writes WOLE SHADARE

In 2014, the Senate Committee on Transportation, headed by Senator Musa Adede, went indepth on how best to improve the country’s transportation system, reflecting the desire to improve the entire system with the verdict that the existing infrastructure in Nigeria, comprising roads, railways, ports, airports and pipelines, is inadequate in terms of accessibility and interoperability.

This poor performance has been largely occasioned by the fragmented operational and institutional framework for the intermodal coordination of the country’s transport modes, hence the need to integrate and coordinate the activities and responsibilities of the different transport modes in the country so as to harness the various potentials contained therein.

Key infrastructure

The transportation sector represents a significant proportion of Nigeria’s key infrastructure. It facilitates the links between spatially located facilities and acts as a mechanism for maintaining social contact. Transportation affects the totality of a country’s activity- its people, economy, environment, and even its politics. An ineffective transport a t i o n s y s t e m can frustrate the efforts of the government and the people.

In contrast, an adequate transport system can positively impact national development and enhance the standard of living of the people. The most central challenge identified by the committee is the absence of an integrated approach to transportation development and management in Nigeria.

The absence of a central authority to oversee the implementation of the various National Transportation Master Plans and the heavy dependence on budgetary provision for transport development have led to inadequate funding regimes and distortions in most transport projects.

Accessing implementation parameters

Looking at aviation sector specific resolution as part of the entire report stumbled on at the weekend, New Telegraph takes a cursory look into its report and how much of it has been implemented more than ten 11 years after Senate’s assignment to holistically improve the fortune of an industry that is not only life dep e n d e n t but one that is central to the economic growth of the country.

While some of its recommendations had been implemented, many are still where they were 11 years ago. Some had been abandoned, while others require the Federal Government’s intervention to bring them to fruition.

Section 4.0 of the report, which speaks specifically on the aviation industry, noted that the proposed merger of the regulatory and services agencies should be discontinued, warning that it would negatively impact the category one status of the Nigerian aviation sector While Nigeria has already lost its category one status, not as a result of the merger but as a result of the redundancy by none of the country’s airlines to operate to the United States for nearly ten years.

The proposed merger of some the agencies may have been dropped by the government with clear understanding that although it may help cut costs by eliminating redundancies in management and administration but the bigger danger is the violation of international standards with critics arguing that merging agencies that have distinct functions is not in line with international best practices and could jeopardize Nigeria’s certifications by international bodies like the ICAO and FAA.

Each agency has a specific, crucial function; merging them could dilute the expertise and focus required for each role, leading to a general decline in the quality of services and oversight. There is urgent need for a second run-way to be built at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for ease of operations and reduction in delays.

The committee’s noted that there was the urgent need for a second run-way to be built at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for ease of operations and reduction in delay for ease of operations. The plan for a second runway in Abuja has lingered for many years, with the cost of the project escalating from N64 billion in 2007 to more than N400 billion, with controversy trailing the projected cost.

With the increase in passenger traffic into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is the seat of government, the runway and facilities provided for in the Abuja Airport Master Plan have not been fully developed, as the existing facilities have become inadequate.

Other recommendations are that, for overflight and security reasons, all airports in Nigeria must be open 24 hours and properly lit; foreign airlines should be encouraged to employ Nigerian pilots and other staff, as the number of unemployed qualified Nigerians in this sector compared to the burgeoning number of their foreign counterparts is precarious and unacceptable.

Not all Nigerian airports can operate 24 hours a day due to a combination of economic and safety reasons, primarily insufficient traffic and revenue to justify the high costs and inadequate infrastructure, like landing and navigation aids, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The high cost of running services like fuel, lighting, and security for extended periods isn’t offset by the low volume of flights, and many airports lack the necessary equipment, such as Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), to facilitate night operations safely.

Many airports are not self-sustaining, and authorities cannot afford to keep them operational for 24 hours if there is no corresponding profit. Airlines need to provide a business model that supports extended operations, which often isn’t the case.

Foreign airlines employ Nigerians. Many Nigerians are working for foreign airlines at the moment, which shows that the recommendation may have been accepted by the airlines. Equally recommended is that all airports in Nigeria should be linked to the railways to enhance the achievement of the Aerotropolis concept and promote the movement and export of perishable goods.

Currently, there are no airports in Nigeria directly linked to a railway line, though some major airports are located near existing or under-construction railway networks.

While the Lagos and Abuja airports are hubs, they do not have direct train access, and while the Abuja airport is served by the Abuja light rail, the line does not reach the airport terminals. Nigeria is building a new high-speed rail network, which aims to eventually connect major airports, but this is not yet complete.

All ongoing projects in the aviation sector, the committee reiterated must be completed before any new ones are proposed or deployed, noting that all ongoing projects in the aviation sector must be completed before any new ones are proposed or deployed Airlines have suffered severe damage to aircrafts and loss of funds as a result of birdstrikes.

The committee consequently recommends that the appropriate authority should take necessary steps to ensure a safe airspace by minimizing incidents of bird strikes. Airlines have suffered severe damage to aircraft and loss of funds as a result of bird strikes. The committee consequently recommended that the appropriate authority should take necessary steps to ensure a safe airspace by minimising incidents of bird strikes.

Nigerian airlines are significantly impacted by bird strikes, with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) estimating annual losses over $60 million (N20 billion) due to costly engine repairs, flight delays, and cancellations.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it is tackling bird strikes through a multi-pronged approach that includes acquiring advanced equipment like gas cannons and lasers, and implementing habitat modification techniques such as grass management and refuse disposal to reduce bird attraction.

Other efforts include deploying trained personnel for active dispersal and using new technology, such as bird detection systems. These strategies, according to the agency, are deployed collectively and are a continuous effort to minimise the risk, as eliminating it is not possible.

Conclusion

The challenges outlined in the 2014 Senate Aviation Report still resonate with the current state of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Addressing these issues requires robust policy implementation, investment in infrastructure, and a commitment to safety and training. Continuous engagement with stakeholders and a focus on regulatory reform are essential for the industry’s growth and sustainability.