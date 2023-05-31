New Telegraph

Benchmark Index Up 0.06% On Sustained Bull Run

The domestic bourse on Wednesday ended mixed with a bullish tilt, to close the month of May in green as the benchmark index gained 6bps to settle at 55,769.28 points, amid sustained bargain hunt- ing activities. Hence the year-to-date return gain of the NGX All-Share Index climbed to 8.82 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N16.8 billion to close at N30,366.715 trillion. Sustained demand for MTNN (+0.40%), BUAFOODS (+5.61%) and GEREGU (+1.68%) offset losses in Tier-1 banking names ZENITH- BANK (-2.36%), GTCO (-2.38%) and ACCESS- CORP (-0.40%) to keep the broader index in the positive terrain.

Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 20.25 per cent. A total of 661.51 million shares valued at N19.00 billion were exchanged in 10,024 deals. A C C E S S C O R P (-0.40%) led the volume chart with 98.73 million units while GEREGU (+1.68%) led the value chart in deals worth N9.76 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.43-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NASCON (-9.79%) led 29 others on the laggard’s log while JAIZBANK (+10.00%) topped 20 others on the leader’s table.

