Benchmark Index Surges, Investors Gain N214.80BN

Nigerian equities delivered a positive performance yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.55 per cent to close at 72,299.26 points. Investors’ interests in Tier 1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+2.54%), GTCO (+1.01%) and UBA (+3.45%), offset losses in DANGSUGAR (-0.61%), FLOURMILL (-4.57%) and UNILEVER (-2.01%).

Consequently, the year-to- date (YTD) return rose to 41.07 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦214.80 billion to close at ₦39.56 trillion. The total volume traded advanced by 35.6 percent to 433.18 million units, valued at N8.08 billion, and exchanged in 6,650 deals.

ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 60.18 million units while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N1.96 billion. Analysing by sectors, the Banking (+3.4%) and Insurance (+0.9%) indices record- ed gains while the Oil & Gas (-0.2%) and Consumer Goods (-0.2%) indices printed losses.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods index closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.3x), as 34 tickers gained relative to 15 losers. SCOA (+9.9%) and INFINITY (+9.9%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while UPL (-9.8%) and SUNUASSUR (-9.4%) topped the losers’ list.