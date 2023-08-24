Benchmark Index Rises Marginally On Sustained Bull Run

The domestic bourse yesterday closed positive for the fourth consecutive ses- sion as the All-Share index gained 0.01 per cent to close at 65,492.81 points. Gains in DANGSUGAR (+6.95%), UCAP (+0.35%) and TRANSCORP (+7.14%) out- weighed losses in ZENITH BANK (-1.18%), GTCO (-1.78%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.30%) keeping the market green.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 27.79 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N2.27 billion to close at N35.84 trillion. Analysing by sectors, the Consumer Goods (+0.4%) and Insurance (+0.4%) indices advanced, while the Oil & Gas (-1.7%) and Banking (-0.7%) indices declined.

On the other hand, the Industrial Goods index closed flat. Trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 1.80 per cent. In all investors traded a total of 348.32 million shares valued at N4.05 billion and 0exchanged in 6,237 deals.

T R A N S C O R P (+7.14%) led the volume and value charts with 144.71 million units trad- ed in deals worth N682.61 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.27-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CONOIL (-10.00%) led 18 others on the laggard’s log while TRANSCOHOT (+8.99%) topped 14 others on the leader’s table.