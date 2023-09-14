Benchmark Index Rebounds, up 0.98%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday rebounced as investors repositioned amid positive earnings released. The benchmark index surged 0.98 per cent to close at 67,414.40 points as renewed investor interests in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.74%), GTCO (+6.00%) and ACCESSCORP (+9.77%), pushed the broader index into positive terrain.

The year-to-date (YTD) return also rose to 31.54 percent, while the market capitalisation gained N358.05 billion to close at N36.90 trillion. On sectors, the Bank- ing (+4.6%), Insurance (+2.3%), and Consumer Goods (+1.3%) indices recorded gains, while the Oil & Gas (-0.1%) index declined.

The Industrial Goods index closed flat. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 21.04 per cent.

A total of 569.63 million shares valued at N8.70 billion were exchanged in 8,404 deals. OANDO (+9.73%) led the volume and value charts with 143.45 million units traded in deals worth N1.40 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

DANGSUGAR (+10.00%) led 26 others on the leader’s log while COURTVILLE (-10.00%) topped 12 others on the leader’s table.