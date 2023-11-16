Benchmark Index Extends Gains, Up 0.25%

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market yesterday continued on the upward trend for the second consecutive session as the benchmark Index ended 0.25 per cent stronger to close at 71,014.34 points.

Gains in MTNN (+0.21%), BUACEMENT (+1.96%) and GTCO (+1.93%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-1.89%), DANGSUGAR (-0.16%) and UBA (-0.48%). The ASI year-to-date (YTD) rose to 38.56 per cent, while market capitalisation increased by N113.07 billion to close at N39.05 trillion.

The total volume traded decreased by 9.2 percent to 297.35 million units, valued at N6.16 billion, and exchanged in 6,172 deals. OANDO was the most traded stock by volume at 27.97 million units, while NESTLE was the most traded stock by value at N2.34 billion.

Across sectors, performance varied with gains in the Industrial Goods (+0.8%) and Consumer Goods (+0.1%) indices and declines in the Insurance (-0.8%) and Banking (-0.8%) indices. The Oil & Gas index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.1x), as 39 tickers gained relative to 19 losers. OMATEK (+10.0%) and OANDO (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while SCOA (-9.7%) and SOVRENINS (-8.8%) topped the losers’ list.