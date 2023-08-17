Benchmark Index Edges Lower On Sustained Bearish Momentum

Sell-off in telco heavyweight, AIR- TELAFRI (-5.30%), alongside GTCO (-0.53%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.59%) on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday underpinned the market’s weak performance. bearish sentiments drove the domestic equities as the NGX All-Share Index closed 0.47 percent lower to 64,625.28 points, marking its third successive session decline.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 26.10 percent, while the market capitalisation gained N13.28 billion to close at N35.37 trillion. At the close of trading, market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 59.99 percent.

A total of 291.71 million shares valued at N7.43 billion were exchanged in 6,213 deals. GTCO (-0.53%) led the volume chart with 41.75 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (-5.30%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.82 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NEM (-10.00%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s table while ETERNA (+10.00%) led 12 others on the leader’s log.