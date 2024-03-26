Benchmark Index Drops, Opens Week In Red

The local bourse opened the week’s trading on a bearish note as profit-taking activities in DANGSUGAR (-10.0%) and TRANSCORP (-8.4%) undermined market performance. Consequently, the NGX ASI closed lower by 0.5 per cent to 104,136.35 points as the Month-to Date and Year-to-Date returns moderated to +4.2 per cent and +39.3 per cent, respectively.

The total volume traded fell by 39.3 per cent to 306.82 million units, valued at N11.38 billion, and exchanged in 9,343 deals. NIDF was the most traded stock by volume and value at 35.55 million units and N4.05 billion, respectively. Across the sectors, the Banking (-1.7%) and Consumer Goods (-0.8%) indices declined while the Insurance (+0.2%) index advanced.

The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.7x), as 28 tickers lost relative to 20 gainers. D A N G S U G A R (-10.0%) and INTENEGINS (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list, while ELLAHLAKES (+10.0%) and MORISON (+9.9%) recorded the most significant gains of the day