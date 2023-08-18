Benchmark Index Dips Further On Sustained Bearish Run

Sell-off in ACCESS- CORP (-0.89%), GTCO (-0.27%), ZENITHBANK (-1.31%) and Unity Bank (-3.73%) on Thursday dragged the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) benchmark index 0.1 percent lower to 64,663.78 points. This development sustained the Nigerian equities market in red.

The market is on track for a week of loss. Consequently, the ASI’s year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 25.75 percent, while the market capitalisation shed N96.50 billion to close at N35.27 trillion. At the close of trading, the total volume shares traded rose by 9.8 percent to 320.35 million, valued at N3.73 billion, and exchanged in 5,176 deals.

FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock by volume and value at 80.05 million units and NGN595.54 million, respectively followed by Transcorp, UBA, UNIVINSURE and FBNH. Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (+0.5%), Consumer Goods (+0.4%), and Oil & Gas (+0.1%) idices posted gains while the Banking (-0.5%) in- dex declined.

Elsewhere, the Industrial Goods in- dex closed flat. JOHNHOLT led the share price gainers table by 10.00 percent, gaining N0 12 kobo to close at N1.32 kobo per share. CWG was up by 9.76 percent, gaining N0.35 kobo to sell at N3.60 kobo per share.

PRESTIGE made 8.33 percent gaining N0.99 kobo to sell at N0.42 kobo per share. CUTIX appreciated by eight percent, gaining N0.40 kobo to close at N2.70 kobo per share. The share price of LINKASURE rose by 7.69 per cent gaining N0.07 kobo to close at N0.98 kobo per share.

Top on the losers chart is GUINEAINS shedding 8.57 percent to close N0.32 kobo per share. RTBRISCO loss 8.16 per cent to close at N0.49 kobo per share. CHI PLC dipped by 7.61 percent to close at N0.85 kobo per share. SUNUASSUR was down by 6.98% to close at N0.80 kobo per share.