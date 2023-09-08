Benchmark Index Dips Further As Investors Lose N111.74bn

The local equities ended lower on Thursday, extend- ing losses for the second successive session as the benchmark index tum- bled by 0.30 per cent to settle at 68,082.11 points.

Bearish sentiment in industrial giant, DANGCEM (-1.35%) alongside NESTLE (-1.39%) and ZENITH- BANK (-0.14%) drove the market’s weak performance, outweighing gains in GTCO (+0.52%), ACCESS- CORP (+0.87%), and FBNH (+1.11%). Accordingly, the market remains on for a week of gain.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 32.84 per cent, with market capitalisation losing N111.74 billion to close at N37.26 trillion. A total of 378.09m shares valued at N8.38 billion were exchanged in 8,106 deals.

OANDO (-4.76%) led the volume chart with 91.64 million units traded while NESTLE (-1.39%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.93 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.21-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

Top on the price gainers table is Beta- glas with 9.97 percent gain to close at N51.85 kobo per share. Cadbury followed with 9.86 percent gain to close at N15.60 kobo per share. CWG appreciated by 9.81 per cent to close at N5.26 kobo per share.

Tantalizer trailed by 9.52 per cent gain to close at N0.46 kobo per share; while Guineainsu was up by 9.09 per cent to close at N0.36 kobo per share. On the other hand, Morison led the losers chart with 9.89 per cent to close at N2.55 kobo per share. Courtville followed with 7.69 percent loss to close at N0.60 kobo per share.

Nascon shed 6.83 per cent to close at N56.60 kobo per share. RTBriscoe went down by 6.82 per cent to close at N0.41 kobo per share; while Wema Bank dropped by 6.42 percent to close at N5.10 kobo per share. OANDO (-4.76%) led the volume chart with 91.64 million units traded while NESTLE (-1.39%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.93 billion.