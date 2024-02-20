Ben Nwabueze’s final journey home begins Thursday

The Prof Ben Nwabueze National Burial Committee cochaired by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth SecretaryGeneral, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Monday, announced activities for the burial of the foremost Constitutional lawyer. Nwabueze, extraordinary scholar, teacher, lawyer, winner of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM), Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and onetime Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, died on October 29, 2023 at the age of 92.

A statement by the committee said the burial activities will begin on February 22, with a Valedictory Court Session at the Lagos State High Court Premises, Ikeja, at 2pm. The event will be presided over by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba.

As part of the obsequies to the dead, February 23, has been scheduled as a Day of Tributes at the Harbour Point Event Centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 2pm. The statement further detailed that the mortal remains of the eminent jurist will be interred at him country home in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State on, February 29.