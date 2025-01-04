Belouizdad End Al Ahly’s Unbeaten Streak With Last-Gasp Winner

Share

Defending champions, Al Ahly from Egypt ended their impressive 27-match unbeaten streak in the CAF Champions League after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Chabab Belouizdad from Algeria on Friday.

The unexpected outcome in the Group C match came when defender Naoufel Khacef scored in the first minute of injury time, knocking a rebound into the net from close range.

Ahly’s previous defeat was in March 2023, when they lost 5-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa during a group match. Since then, they have achieved 19 victories, eight draws, and lifted the trophy twice before this loss to Chabab.

This result marks a dramatic change in fortunes after the record 12-time African champions Ahly thrashed Belouizdad 6-1 in Cairo last month, where Palestine forward Wessam Abou Ali netted a hat-trick.

With this win, the Algiers side has narrowed the gap between the top three teams in a mini-league format, where the top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Ahly currently has seven points, and Belouizdad has six after four matches, while Orlando Pirates from South Africa have five points, and Stade Abidjan from Ivory Coast has one point, having played one match less.

The Pirates, who in 1995 became the first South African team to win the African championship, are set to host Stade in Soweto on Saturday with hopes of securing a win that would put them at the top of the table.

Four additional group matches are planned for Saturday and three on Sunday, including 2023-2024 runners-up Esperance of Tunisia facing Pyramids of Egypt away.

Ahly, along with Esperance, Sundowns, and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, will represent Africa in this year’s revamped Club World Cup in the United States.

