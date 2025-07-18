Belly Fat Increases Stress Incontinence Risk –Study

A recent study led by researchers in Finland, has shown that middle-aged women with more belly fat have a higher risk for stress urinary incontinence.

Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Menopause’. Stress incontinence is a type of urinary incontinence where urine leaks due to physical movement or activity that puts pressure on the bladder, such as coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercise.

It’s primarily caused by weakened pelvic floor muscles or a damaged urethral sphincter, which are responsible for controlling urine flow.

Fat around the waist and visceral organs increases by 33 per cent a woman’s risk of leaking when she sneezes, coughs or exerts herself.

“Abdominal obesity may cause pelvic tissues to encounter chronic strain and stretching that eventually weakens the structures of the pelvic floor,” wrote the research team led by Mari Kuutti, a doctoral researcher at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland.

Risk of bladder leaks also was associated with overall body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference, researchers found.

In fact, the team concluded that BMI and waist circumference probably work as well as more precise measurements of body fat in determining a woman’s risk of stress incontinence.