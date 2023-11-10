Bells University, Ota: Breaking Barriers With Cutting-edge Technology

We have also celebrated our steady rise in recognition, and the result of our modest inputs towards attaining excellence in Service Delivery –-Prof. Jeremiah O. Ojediran (Vice Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota at the 15th. Convocation Ceremony)

There is power and passion in the positive name of individuals, institutions, communities and countries. Perhaps, that explains the undercurrent of the moving mantra that: “Only the best is good for Bells”, as excitedly chorused by students and staff members alike, especially whenever the name of the nation’s premier private university of technology is mentioned, anywhere in the whole wide world. And they have more than one reason to be so effusive in their responses.

That again, came to the fore, recently when the erudite and goal-getting Vice Chancellor had yet another opportunity to address the attendees at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of the citadel of great knowledge. Incidentally, it marked the 8th convocation address for Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, being the third in line after Prof Julius Okojie and Prof. Isaac Adeyemi be- fore him. Exhibiting the commendable attribute of a grateful heart, he stirred the waves of accolades on the Chief Promoter of the university, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, (GCFR, Ph.D.) who he proudly described as “the great son of Africa and indeed, God’s special gift to this generation.”

In a similar vein, he appreciated the hierarchy of the administration of the university, especially the President and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Asiwaju Dr. Kola Jamodu, the Chancellor, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, and the Pro-Chancellor, Engineer Prof. Barth Nnaji. Not left out, he commended the Bells University Parents Forum (BUPF) that has “proven to be a true partner in progress, time and time again”. Also listed for commendation is the BellsTech Alumni Association for a good job done thus far.

Beyond all these, the profound messages touched tellingly on the outstanding achievements recorded by the university over the past academic session. For instance, in 2022 it was ranked on the 51-60 Belt on The Sub-Saharan Universities Ranking, and 12 in Nigeria. It was also listed on Reporters Status, as of the last ranking for 2023, released recently. Interestingly, the university has applied to undertake some studies, especially on Faculty Competencies as Catalysts for Entrepreneurship Pedagogy, Career Development and Student Employability: Adoption of the Botho Model. Good enough, the partnership is gathering momentum.

The noble aim of course, is to ensure that their education is wholesome. Another piece of praise-worthy news was that the university recently got approval of the NUC to commence several new programmes, across different departments and colleges. The wave-making Top-Up Programme came in response to an identified yearning by professionals, especially in the identified contiguous industrial areas, who are desirous of improving their statuses and have a taste of the formal university learning experience.

As the VC proudly noted: ”We are very proud at BellsTech for blazing the trail on this Initiative and we are already seeing the positive results thereof.” One other remarkable achievement is that of the SWEP Programme, especially for students in the Colleges of Engineering and Environmental Sciences. It has been fully entrenched in the university’s curriculum , aimed at gradually developing students and the infrastructure, internally. For instance, the approach has the triple benefits of improving the infrastructure, instilling in the students the needed skills for problem-solving and giving them real and relatable live skills.

In fact, it has led to the construction of interlocking paved roads in the last few years, within the campus. Over the past five years, students in the Colleges of Engineering and Environmental Sciences, have designed and constructed the Concourse Road, up to the Engineering Workshop Area, as well as the in-road to the Food Court Area, up to the Silver 3 Hostel. The Awards for Excellence in Quality Academic Publication comes as a means of appreciating members of staff who published in highly rated journals.

That explains the reason why the Vice- Chancellor, last year instituted the Vice- Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. And good enough, they are indexed by globally recognized indexing bodies like SCOPUS and Web of Science. It is heartwarming therefore, to note that the College of Engineering is continuing its efforts at blazing the trails on many fronts. The first Scopus Indexed International Conference, with the theme: Innovation and Creativity for Sustainable Development, was held in September 18- 21 2023.

This attracted over 194 participants cutting across Africa, Asia and Europe. This is highly commendable, is it not? Of course, it is. Furthermore, students in the college embarked on industrial visit to places such as: Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) in Ibadan and Lafarge Cement Ewekoro in furtherance to industry-academia partnership. There was also the college visit to the Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, Apapa to initiate collaboration of Marine Engineering and certification.

On its part, the College of Management Sciences, ramped up activities aimed at staging various entrepreneurial skills acquisition programmes and improving its various spaces. It is not surprising therefore, that the college has got the NUC approval to commence PhD programmes in Business Administration, Accounting and Economics. Bringing light to the dream of the founding fathers of Bells University of Technology, the College of Environmental Sciences had its first International Conference with the theme; Innovation, Sustainability & Technological Advancement in the African Built Environment between 11th and 12th April, 2023.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Adeleke Oduwaye, former Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos, titled: “Imperative for Sustainable Built Environment in Africa”. With regards to the College of Food and Agricultural Sciences and Technology (COLFAST) efforts to kick-start COLFAST yielded positive results, with the granting of approval of programmes for the college received from the NUC. To up the ante on all-round academic development, the university library has established a Bibliotherapy and Cinema- therapy Centre.

It is for intervention on juvenile delinquencies, criminal tendencies and cognitive dissonance. It should be noted that this is the first in Africa. Also, the university library has been able to collaborate with the Goethe-Institute of the German Cultural Centre to organise several programmes with students in neighboring secondary schools in Ota in support of SDG 4. But that is not all there is to the list of laudable achievements of the university over the past academic session. Notably, the Directorate of Academic Planning is driving the University’s Initiative to establish a novel Academic Programme.

This is another affirmative proof of the trailblazing activities of Bells Univer- sity of Technology in the tertiary academic landscape of Nigeria. On an exciting and profound note, His Excellency, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, West Indies delivered the 15th Convocation Lecture. It was aptly titled: “Technological Emancipation of Africa and the Caribbean in Digital Space and Global Drive for Reparation”. Deservedly, he was given the University’s Honorary Doctorate degree.

Worthy of note is the piece of admonition from the Best Graduating student 2022/2023, Faluyi, David Ayoola as aptly noted in his Valedictory Speech. It is that: “Our time at the university has not only been about acquiring knowledge but about personal growth. We have learned to adapt, to collaborate and to think critically…As we move forward, we must remember that education is not merely a means to an end but a long journey”.

Yes, of course, it is! All said, big kudos go to members of the administrative team of the university, including the new 5th (and 2nd female) Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akunnaya Pearl Opo- ko, the Registrar, Bursar, Librarian, Deans of Colleges, and Heads of Departments for a job well done. As the American entrepreneur, Sam Walton rightly noted: “Individuals do not win. Teams do”. All these, as the VC rightly noted are “indicative of the steady recognition of Bell- sTech as a place to be”. Right on point, you would say.