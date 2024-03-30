Bello unveils musical odyssey with ‘KOREDAY’

Nigerian musician Korede Bello has just released his highly-anticipated self-titled second studio album, ‘KOREDAY.’ This musical masterpiece, featuring 17 soul-stirring tracks is currently enjoying massive airplay.The album is a testament to Korede Bello’s evolution as an artist, showcasing his versatility and innovation in the ever-evolving world of music.

The album ‘KOREDAY’ is poised to captivate audiences with a diverse array of tracks, each meticulously crafted to offer a unique sonic experience. The album is a collection of songs that emit love, heartbreak, desire, contentment, purpose, comfort and joy.

Some standout tracks from the album include: ‘Cover Me’ – A melodic song about how he starts his day anticipating God’s protection and provision. ‘Dracula’ – A hauntingly beautiful composition that portrays a heartbreaking story where the artist suffers emotional trauma. ‘Sisi’ – This song serves as a melodic ode to romance and confidence, encapsulating the essence of love and pursuit. Speaking about ‘KOREDAY,’ Korede Bello said: “This album is a reflection of my musical evolution. It is a story of the cycle of life in one day. The story of a lifetime in one day. It contains songs that communicate the different shades of the human experience.”