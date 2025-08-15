Bello Turji Has Not Surrendered – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday dismissed the reports that notorious terrorist commander Bello Turji had surrendered to security forces.

This followed reports by Islamic clerics in Zamfara State that Turji had surrendered his arms and released 32 kidnap victims following a peace initiative brokered by an Islamic cleric.

Sheikh Musa Yusuf, popularly called Asadus-Sunnah, told worshippers in Kaduna on Monday that Turji had released 32 abducted victims and handed over weapons as part of a clericled peace initiative.

However, the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Markus Kangye made the clarification while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja. He said: “Bello Turji has not surrendered. We are still on his trail.

We are aware of certain local peace efforts, but these are outside the official framework.” Kangye also dismissed allegations by Amnesty International accusing the troops of extrajudicial killings in the South East, describing them as “unfounded”.

He said the military does not engage in indiscriminate violence, adding that soldiers will not carry weapons to the street to start killing people. The DHQ said: “You know what Amnesty International is doing. You know what they used to publish.”