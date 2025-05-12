Bello Turji Evicts Bafarawa Residents, Issues Ultimatum To Neighbouring Communities

Share

Fresh threats from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji has continued to spark fear in Sokoto East Senatorial zone.

This is just as residents of Bafarawa town in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State have fled their homes following threats from the notorious bandit leader Turji.

According to local sources, the bandit kingpin has also issued an ultimatum to neighboring villages of Kamara, Arume, and Kagara, warning residents to vacate their communities by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday (yesterday), or face violent consequences.

Isa LGA is among the areas most affected by banditry in Sokoto State, with Bello Turji being a central figure in the wave of attacks that have plagued the region.

The latest developments according to a source from one of the affected villages, have triggered widespread panic and displacement, as families abandon their homes in fear of impending attacks.

Multiple sources within the affected areas lamented the lack of a robust government response, expressing concern over what they described as a “seeming protection” of Turji by unidentified actors.

They called for a unified and decisive response from both state and federal authorities to end the bloodshed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

