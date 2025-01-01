Bello Turji, ‘A Dead Man Walking,’ Says Military

Share

The Military High Command has described the notorious bandit and terrorist leader, Bello Turji, as a “dead man walking’.

Turji is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader operating in Northwestern Nigeria, particularly Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military in the year 2024, yesterday in Abuja.

Buba said it was important to realise that the terrorists exist for the sake of war and must be destroyed for the sake of peace.

He said the troops had sustained pressure on the terrorist enclaves, hideouts, and strongholds as an incentive to speedily defeat the terrorists and hastily end the war.

“During the course of the year, troops eliminated thousands of terrorists and also their commanders and combatants among others.

“We are also sure that similar fate awaits those parading themselves as terror leaders and com manders today. – “Take it from me, he is merely a dead man walking, as he will soon follow suit with many others that have been eliminated during the course of the year.

“To refresh your memory, I will reveal out some of the names of notable terrorist leaders that we have taken out since January this year.

“These include: Halilu Sububu, Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Abubakar Musa, Adamu Tanko Ibrahim, Yellow Dogon Rakumi, Isiya Boderi and Alhaji Baldu.

“Others are: Usman Modi Modi, Kachalla Halilu, Kachalla Tukur, Amir Ibrahim Bukar, Saidu Has san Yellow, Buba Kachalla Bukar, Bakura Jega, Abba Tukur amongst others,’’ he said. Buba said the military would not hesitate to defend the country from terror attacks with overwhelming military force to continue to deliver tangible benefits for all Nigerians.

He said that several terrorist leaders, combatants and the families also surrendered as a result of the intensity of troops operations.

Share

Please follow and like us: