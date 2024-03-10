Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaduna North Federal Constituency, has refuted allegations made against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for being anti-Christian.

Debunking the rumour, the lawmaker and son of the former Governor said Peter Jones, a Christian from Cross Rivers State, was the closest person to El-Rufai.

He recalled that while El-Rufai served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he destroyed both churches and mosques.

In a podcast interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Bello said: “My father is a very simple person who’s been stereotyped a lot. I got a video of him where people say this or that about him without even knowing him.

“My father does not go out of his way to change what people think about him. He doesn’t really care.

“There’s a perception that he’s anti-Christian. But, the closest person to him since we (children) were four years old was a man from Cross River State, Peter Jones.

“Religion is personal to us. As minister of the Federal Capital Territory, he demolished mosques. The imam said he hated Islam.

“He demolished churches and the Christians said he hated Christians. Maybe, it is the wrong imams and pastors who have issues, not him.”