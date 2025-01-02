Bello Receives Rousing Welcome

Share

Lokoja residents on New Year’s Eve trooped out in large numbers to welcome the immediate past Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Koton-karfe/Lokoja road was literally blocked as his supporters, kinsmen and well-wishers join his convoy amid cheers.

It took the former governor about six hours to finally access the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty Tijani Ahmed Anaje.

Bello was granted bail on December 19, 2024 and released after meeting his bail conditions in the alleged money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Bello, accompanied by Governor Usman Ododo and other past and present key officials, first made a stop at the resting place of his late mother for a special prayer for the departed.

Speaking at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, the former governor called for unity among the people of the state, assuring that the current administration, led by Governor Usman Ododo, would deliver more dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

Bello also sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for the President Bola Tinubu administration. He urged citizens to exerGovernor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.



The former governor expressed strong confidence in the ability of the policies of the current administration to take the country to the promised land.

Addressing the crowd, Ododo said Bello had laid a solid foundation for the sustainable growth and development of the state

