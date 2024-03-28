Bello Lauds Tinubu, NDDC For Coming To Sangana Community’s Rescue

Bello Bina has commended President Bola Tinubu’s led Federal Government for intervening in the plight of the people of the Sangana community who were on the verge of being wiped out by ocean surge and coastal erosion.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Bina described the assessment visit of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, who led a high-powered delegation of the intervention agency to his hometown, as an indication that President Bola Tinubu is alive to the cries of the people in the Niger Delta.

The former chairman of Brass local government council in Bayelsa State appealed to the federal government and oil companies operating in the area to urgently intervene to solve the coastal erosion problem ravaging communities in Brass LGA, particularly Sangana.

The former Brass chairman stated that it was satisfying to have a federal government that listens and makes an attempt to solve the problem of the people, while applauding the NDDC MD, Samuel Ogbuku, for taking the pains to sail down to Sangana despite the turbulent waves.

The statement reads “We, the Sangana people, feel so loved and honoured to have the high-powered NDDC delegation. The visit is indicative of the President’s will to solve the problems of the ordinary people in the Niger Delta.

“We also believe that the federal government through the NDDC will solve the age-long ocean encroachment which has destroyed valuable properties and displaced several residents.

“We are confident that this visit will mark the beginning of a collaboration between our people and government towards solving this searing issue of ours.

“We therefore promise to give them all the support they need whenever work begins. Let the various multinational oil companies operating in our area liaise with the NDDC to bring respite to our people.”